Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 40,124 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,124 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.13% of J M Smucker worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $6.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.58. 1,197,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,890. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

