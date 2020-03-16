Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 4,767 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,686 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 490,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $23.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.46. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.26 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

