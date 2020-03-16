Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 83,714 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,714 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Centurylink worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

