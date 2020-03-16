Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of DTE traded down $13.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.40. 1,780,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,999. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

