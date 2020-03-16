Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $9.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.50. 233,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,448. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

