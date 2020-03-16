Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,012,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,277. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

