Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH stock traded down $17.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.00. 99,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $134.13 and a 1 year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

