Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,216 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,259,473 shares of the airline’s stock worth $175,946,000 after buying an additional 157,370 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. 11,534,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

