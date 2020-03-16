Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 14,652 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,739,000 after purchasing an additional 513,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,202,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,517,000 after purchasing an additional 464,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.31.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

