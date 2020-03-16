Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 19,290 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. 177,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.