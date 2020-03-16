Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,142 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $21.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.93. 23,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $272.78 and a one year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

