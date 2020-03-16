Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,134 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.07.

NYSE:MTB traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.63. 79,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $159.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

