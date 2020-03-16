Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas stock traded down $38.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.75 and its 200 day moving average is $268.83. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

