Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,797 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Xilinx worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $97,043,000 after buying an additional 279,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,335,000 after buying an additional 262,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after buying an additional 259,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. 313,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,935. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.21.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.