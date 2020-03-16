Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 138,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $3,494,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $73.70. 246,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,952. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

