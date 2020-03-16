Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of FOX worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,776,000 after buying an additional 406,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,586,000 after buying an additional 701,400 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $252,280,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after buying an additional 2,425,626 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 843,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. Fox Corp has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $41.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Cowen started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

