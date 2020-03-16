Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $75,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,246 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,332 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 190,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $118.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

