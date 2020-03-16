Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 1,420.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846,658 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.70% of Baytex Energy worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Baytex Energy by 119.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Baytex Energy by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Baytex Energy by 110.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Baytex Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 88,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 million, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 2.56. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

