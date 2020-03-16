Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Carnival worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,786,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,339,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carnival from to in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

