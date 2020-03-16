Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

