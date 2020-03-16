Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298,613 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Corning worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,740,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,779,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,906,000 after purchasing an additional 865,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,778,000 after purchasing an additional 721,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,920 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW traded down $4.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

