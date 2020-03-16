Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,474. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.