Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

RCL traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,272,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,930. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

