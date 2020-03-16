Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.81 Million Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 1,317.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.23% of WABCO worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,614 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,676,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,205,000 after purchasing an additional 223,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 602,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,604,000 after purchasing an additional 69,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WABCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE WBC traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.90. The stock had a trading volume of 141,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,770. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

