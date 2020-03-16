Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,282 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.16% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Shares of KL stock traded up $4.21 on Monday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,074. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.