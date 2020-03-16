Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,563 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,126,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,023,000 after purchasing an additional 82,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $18.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.82. 961,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $133.45 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

