Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,056 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,002.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter.

XOP traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,885,582. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

