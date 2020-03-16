Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 201.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 462,036 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.18% of Mosaic worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,872. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $259,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

