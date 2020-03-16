Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,653 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE traded down $5.64 on Monday, reaching $35.60. 3,659,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,029. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

