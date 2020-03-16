Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.52. 1,101,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average of $169.93. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $136.01 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Cfra upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.19.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

