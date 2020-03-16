Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 25,261 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC traded down $13.09 on Monday, reaching $96.68. 1,010,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.