Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 424,629 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,629 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Juniper Networks worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 533,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 235,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 137,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,236. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.