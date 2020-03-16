Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 58,254 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,072,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.48.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,918,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

