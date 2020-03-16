Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 90,786 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,786 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of CPB traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.29. 3,812,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

