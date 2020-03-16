Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP traded down $22.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 90,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,850. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

