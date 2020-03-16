Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 568,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 373,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 26,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded down $11.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.14. 1,700,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.