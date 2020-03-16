Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,794 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $18,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.42.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $27.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.11. The company had a trading volume of 98,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

