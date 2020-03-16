Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,548 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,548 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS traded down $11.07 on Monday, hitting $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,371. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,970,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,351. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

