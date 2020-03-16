Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after buying an additional 641,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after buying an additional 524,428 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,608,000 after buying an additional 279,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.59. 1,748,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $92.73 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.