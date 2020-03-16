Tractor Supply (TSCO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) recently:

3/11/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $106.00 to $101.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $106.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

