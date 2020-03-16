Transcodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,095.65 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $53,095.65 and approximately $66,691.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.02197259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00188925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00034315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00108261 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

