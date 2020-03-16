TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $27,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 142,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 245,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,527.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,917 shares of company stock worth $45,302,381. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded down $76.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $588.48 and its 200 day moving average is $562.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $329.01 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

