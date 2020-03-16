TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $222,626.01 and approximately $64.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00161347 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00863694 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00034100 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00188221 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007818 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00115832 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 209,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,884,000 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

