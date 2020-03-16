Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Short Interest Update

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 14,090,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.