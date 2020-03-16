TrueChain Price Reaches $0.24 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. TrueChain has a market cap of $19.19 million and $21.42 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00004656 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00056056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.19 or 0.04424722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00069047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.