TT International Purchases 178,907 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

TT International raised its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,907 shares during the period. Momo makes up about 1.2% of TT International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TT International owned 0.25% of Momo worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Momo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,620,000 after purchasing an additional 608,346 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Momo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,374,000 after acquiring an additional 462,386 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momo by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,585,000 after acquiring an additional 297,590 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Momo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,743,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOMO. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,614. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

