TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 46.3% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $551,486.14 and $568,806.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 46.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 68,160,118,581 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

