U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 115,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 293,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

USB traded down $4.53 on Monday, reaching $32.57. 14,264,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,911,045. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

