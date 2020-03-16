Ubex Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 40% against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. Ubex has a market capitalization of $660,895.23 and $528,123.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00056056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.19 or 0.04424722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00069047 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitForex, BitMart, Bilaxy, LBank, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

