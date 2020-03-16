UBS Group Boosts American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $60.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

AWR stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,056. American States Water has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

